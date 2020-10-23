Philip Kerrison Boote, 94, of Bethlehem, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in his cottage at Moravian Village, Bethlehem. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Alfred D. (Denton) and Katharine K. (Kerrison) Boote. Philip was the husband of the late Zandra V. (Vaughn) Boote who passed away in 2013. They were married for 57 years. He was a graduate of Williams College, Williamstown, MA. Philip was a proud member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He was an Insurance Agent with Allstate Insurance in Bethlehem for over 33 years before retiring in 1991. Philip was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where he volunteered on various committees. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. Philip was a former member of the Bethlehem YMCA, where he enjoyed swimming laps well into his 80's. He volunteered for the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Meals on Wheels, the Association of the Blind, RADPRIN, and the Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank.
Survivors: Daughters, Tamera K. Hatton and husband, Gary of North Wales, PA, Katharine L. Corvino and husband, Michael of Bethlehem Township, Heather D. Polley of Oban, Scotland; sister in law, Heath Boote of Charlton, MA; grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Alison, David and his wife Alayna, Danny, Jonathan, Kirsten, Benjamin and Bryce; great-granddaughter, Hannah. He was predeceased by his brother Alfred Shephard Boote in 2017 and son in law Trevor Polley in April 2020.
Philip's daughters would like to thank his dedicated caregivers who cared for him in his home over the past eight years.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 37 South 5th St. Allentown, 18102.