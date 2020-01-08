|
Philip M. Malozi III, 57, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Melissa Rudas, with whom he shared over 25 years of loving marriage, but they were together since they were teenagers. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Thomas A. Malozi, Sr. of Bethlehem and Johanna (Ozakuski) Jacoby of Whitehall. Phil was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1980. He was a Master Plumber and was the owner/operator of Philip M. Malozi Plumbing and Heating. When he wasn't working, Phil enjoyed spending time with his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Francesca, and their many friends. He enjoyed traveling, working around the yard, watching the Hallmark Channel and shopping at Williams Sonoma. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, and Los Angeles Lakers fan.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his parents and wife Melissa, are his daughter Francesca of Nazareth; brother Thomas A. Malozi and his wife Remy of Allentown; sisters Debra Smith and her husband Jeff of Ft. Myers, FL, Cynthia Kohler and her husband Scott of Whitehall. He is also survived by many friends and his canine companions. Phil will be greatly missed and forever loved.
SERVICES: His burial services are private and at the convenience of the family. Phil's arrangements are entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or an animal .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020