Philip P. Seng, 71, of Walnutport, PA passed away on Monday June 1, 2020 at his residence in Walnutport, PA.
Born February 15, 1949 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Louise (Miller) Seng
Phil worked for several years as a mechanic prior to his retirement in 2011. He was very generous with his time and talent especially when it came to helping friends and neighbors with mechanical issues. He loved problem solving with his iPad in hand!
Services will be held privately at a future date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Phil is survived by many loving friends and neighbors.
Online condolences may be made at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.