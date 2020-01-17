|
|
Philip R. Meck, 78, of Mertztown, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kutztown Manor. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Miller) Meck, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Yoder) Meck. Before retiring, Philip worked as an electrician at Gene Zimmerman Electric and Deka Battery. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mertztown. For over 56 years, he was with The Majestics Band playing various instruments.
Survivors: Wife Nancy; daughters Donna M., wife of Darryl F. Ferris, Dawn M., wife of Lester Sonon; sister April, wife of Curtis Underwood; 3 grandchildren Alexis, Lyndsey, Joshua; 4 great grandchildren Kori, Ryan, Kaylee, Tucker. He was predeceased by a daughter Kimberly Sue and sister June Schlegel.
Services: At the request of Philip, there will be no services. A gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Topton Volunteer Fire Company, No. 1, P.O. Box 8,Topton, 19562
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020