Philip N. Richards, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 6, 2019 in ManorCare, of Bethlehem. He was born on January 15, 1956 in Bethlehem, to the late John and Lorraine (Johnson) Richards. Philip is deeply missed by siblings, Wendy Harwick and husband Robert, Matthew Richards and wife Kathleen, Melanie Bassett, and Amanda Medellin, all of Bethlehem. Also by many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by brothers, John and Kevin Richards. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 0f Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019