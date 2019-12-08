Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Richard


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Richard Obituary
Philip N. Richards, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 6, 2019 in ManorCare, of Bethlehem. He was born on January 15, 1956 in Bethlehem, to the late John and Lorraine (Johnson) Richards. Philip is deeply missed by siblings, Wendy Harwick and husband Robert, Matthew Richards and wife Kathleen, Melanie Bassett, and Amanda Medellin, all of Bethlehem. Also by many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by brothers, John and Kevin Richards. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 0f Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -