Philip Rubino, 79, of Bath, died July 6, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Ehret) Rubino. They were married April 22, 1967 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. He was born in Italy on March 5, 1941 to Vincenzo and Gina Rubino. His life centered around his worship to his God, Jehovah and teaching others the Bible. He was an elder in the Nazareth and West Bethlehem congregations. His trade was a Barber and Electrolux salesman. Surviving him - wife, Linda; son, Philip J. husband to Jennifer; grandsons, Nicholas & Dominic; granddaughter, Gabrielle; son, Tony husband to Maria; granddaughter, Rebekah; brother, Luigi husband to Alice; nephew, Seth and niece, Leah. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Green Mount Cemetery, of Bath. Due to current health concerns, face masks are required at all times, along with the practice of social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.