Philip you are my dear Cousin. Your loss has been a shock to me and my family. I grew up in part of my teenage years with my parents right next to you Linda and Philip Junior and Tony. My dad, your Uncle John, used to sit under the tree between our houses and smoke and enjoy your company. I will never forget all the nice family get togethers they used to organize outside the patio with you, Linda, Luigi, Alice, and all the kids and friends. I remember the last time you came to Italy and you and I put the Rubini family together in a nice party that we organized together. I remember all the nice advice you gave me when I could not understand the problems on my path. You will be so so missed my Dear Cousin. May you rest in a world of peace. Linda, Tony, Phillip Jr. and the family- my heart is with you and We Love you - Elisa, Gioanna and William - July 7th, 2020

