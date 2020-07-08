1/1
Philip Rubino
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Rubino, 79, of Bath, died July 6, 2020. He was the husband of Linda (Ehret) Rubino. They were married April 22, 1967 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. He was born in Italy on March 5, 1941 to Vincenzo and Gina Rubino. His life centered around his worship to his God, Jehovah and teaching others the Bible. He was an elder in the Nazareth and West Bethlehem congregations. His trade was a Barber and Electrolux salesman. Surviving him - wife, Linda; son, Philip J. husband to Jennifer; grandsons, Nicholas & Dominic; granddaughter, Gabrielle; son, Tony husband to Maria; granddaughter, Rebekah; brother, Luigi husband to Alice; nephew, Seth and niece, Leah. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Green Mount Cemetery, of Bath. Due to current health concerns, face masks are required at all times, along with the practice of social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Mount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 7, 2020
Words cannot express how much Philip will be missed. His love for Jehovah & his family were always foremost in his life. He also loved the ministry. What a find outstanding record he has with Jehovah & those who loved him. I anxiously await along with you to see him again in paradise! May Jehovah comfort and support you all during this most difficult time. Warm Christian Love, Terry Kocher
Terry Kocher
Friend
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Don't cry for the loss be happy for such a wonderful person Phillip was and how his life was centered on Jehovah. He was an enthusiastic, faithful, worshipper of Jehovah. I can't wait to welcome him back in the resurrection.
Love to You and Your Family.
Lora Bryan (Hartman)
Lora J Bryan
July 7, 2020
Philip you are my dear Cousin. Your loss has been a shock to me and my family. I grew up in part of my teenage years with my parents right next to you Linda and Philip Junior and Tony. My dad, your Uncle John, used to sit under the tree between our houses and smoke and enjoy your company. I will never forget all the nice family get togethers they used to organize outside the patio with you, Linda, Luigi, Alice, and all the kids and friends. I remember the last time you came to Italy and you and I put the Rubini family together in a nice party that we organized together. I remember all the nice advice you gave me when I could not understand the problems on my path. You will be so so missed my Dear Cousin. May you rest in a world of peace. Linda, Tony, Phillip Jr. and the family- my heart is with you and We Love you - Elisa, Gioanna and William - July 7th, 2020
Elisa Rubini
Family
July 7, 2020
RUBINO FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S.
July 7, 2020
One of the most FAITHFUL~LOYAL Servants of JEHOVAH, is how I would describe, our dear BROTHER RUBINO. Our family, Kingsleys and Telescas, would like to send our deep sympathy for your loss, to the whole Rubino family.. We pray that Linda and of course, the rest of the family, will stay focused on all of the hopes that Jehovah has in store for the near future.
Brother Rubino, your example to my family and our Father, Joe, who you helped come into the truth, will always be with fond memories, at least until Jehovah opens your eyes again... We Love you all. Until we see you again, you most assuredly will be missed. Much Agape Love, from all of us.
Robin Telesca-Kingsley
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dear Linda and family, There are no words to express the loss of our dear brother Phillip. It will be wonderful to share eternity with such a kind loving brother and servant of Jehovah as he was. We know Jehovah will be with you as a family until you are all together in paradise. We have so many good memories of him and all of you to hold onto until we are together with him in the earthly paradise. Please be assured of our love and prayers. Willard and Lynette
Lynette
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved