Philip S. Fisher, 81, of Catasauqua passed away on Saturday, April 18, at Arden Courts, Allentown. He was born April, 25, 1938 in Allentown. He was a son of the late Hugh A. and Ethel (McAllister) Fisher. He attended Allentown High School. He was married to the late Arlette "Artie" (Miller) Fisher for 46 years until her passing in 2003. "Fish" worked at Daku's Autobody in North Catasauqua where he was an auto body painter from 1958 until his retirement in 2003. And then, again, as a helper after his wife's passing until entering the memory-care home. The Daku family, in many ways, has been an extended family throughout the years. Previous to Daku's he worked at J.O. Kraft and Sons of Allentown, also as a painter. Over the years, he was an avid camper, loved to restore antique cars, and enjoyed cruising with the Ontelaunee Regional Antique and Automobile Club. He was a volunteer at Das Awkscht Fescht, for many years. He was a Catasauqua Volunteer Fireman from 1964 until he entered Arden Courts. He was formerly a member of the Lehigh Valley Timing Association, a drag-racing organization. He is survived by daughter Denise Drabick (Bob), sons Philip Jr. (Dawn), and James and grandchildren Max, Jacob and Katie, sister-in-laws Dian Fisher and Darlene McGonigle, brother-in-law Danny Miller, nieces, nephews, and companion Joanne Ebert. He was predeceased by his older brother, Hugh, Jr "Sonny". The family is grateful to his caregivers at Arden Courts. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, 18032, are honored to handle the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Camelot for Children in care of the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2020.
