Philip Stephen Jr., of Allentown, passed away on May 26th at the age of 99. He was born in Mauch Chunk, Pa to the late Philip Joseph and Bessie Ethel (Burns) Stephan and was predeceased by his devoted son Philip Roy Stephen. He was a proud member of the U.S Marine Corps. serving during WWII in the Pacific Theater Guadalcanal. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, DVA, and the American Legion. After his service in the military he drove truck for Yellow Freight Trucking and enjoyed sports especially horse racing and football. He is survived by his Grandchildren: Malissa Stroble and husband Richard, Gregory A. Stephens, Todd Karvoski, and Reynado Figueroa. Great Grandchildren Brittany and husband Mark, Lauren, Alexis, Jared, and Evan. Great Grandchildren: Arianna, Austin, and Colton. Services: A viewing will be held on Saturday June 1st from 12:00PM until a Service at 1:00PM at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street, in Allentown. Contributions may be made to – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019