Phillip E. Doddy, 89, of Hellertown, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. He is the husband of Rosemarie R. (Ricci) Doddy. Philip was born in Bethlehem on March 8, 1930 to the late Francis J., Sr. and Evelyn C. (Betge) Doddy. He served our country faithfully in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. Phillip worked for the Local Carpenter's Union for many years. He is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown, where he sang in the choir and was a past president of the Holy Name Society. When he was 14, his father taught him to play the base fiddle and also learned to repair string instruments. He played with the Frinzi Brothers for 30 years; Past Commander of the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown and the VFW Post 3094, Hellertown and Marine Corps League of Easton, where he also was on the Firing Squad.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 66 years; children: Eric P. (Sheryl) Doddy of Hellertown, Jan C. (Debra) of Hellertown, Susan D. (David) Roth of Allentown, Matthew P. (Lisa) Doddy; siblings: Francis J. Doddy, Jr. of Alpha, NJ, Jeanne M. "Jinka" Schrader of Bethlehem, Judith D. (Daniel T.) Ruth of Mahtomedi, MN; grandchildren: Sarah (Michael) Lochiatto, Kyra (Scott) Yerger, Adam Doddy, Nate Jastrzemski, Ben and Jacob Doddy; great grandchildren: Brennen & Levi Yerger, Autumn & Quintus Jastrzemski, Anthony, DJ, Tonya Lochiatto. Predeceased by granddaughter: Tonya Doddy (died May 5, 1983); siblings: Thomas P., Justina R. Doddy.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to his church, and or the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019