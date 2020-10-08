Phillip J. Spaziani, 90, of Palmer Twp., PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House.
Phillip was born in Easton, PA, a son of the late Philip and Rose (Piscatello) Spaziani.
Phillip married his High School sweetheart, the former Mary Jean Salay, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1948; received his Bachelor's Degree from East Stroudsburg University in Secondary Education and received his Master's Degree from Lehigh University in History. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Phillip was a history and English teacher at Shull Jr. High School; a principal for Easton Area High School; director of Secondary Education and twice served as Interim Superintendent before retiring in 1988. After retirement, he worked with Northampton County 4-H for ten years through Penn State University where he presented science in the school programs to thousands of students each year.
Phillip was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society.
In addition to his wife, Phillip is survived by daughters Susan Spaziani and husband John Williamson of Easton, Valerie Marcantonio of Palmer Twp., grandchildren Carolanne Marcantonio and husband Brendan Oram, Jaclyn Corbran and husband Tyler and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary McClintic, Dorothy Todd and Grace Ovelman and by brothers John, Joseph, Mark, and Charles Spaziani.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Notice will be provided online and in the newspaper. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp).
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phillip's memory may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042, to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA, 18015. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
.