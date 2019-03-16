Phillip S. Collins, 56, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. Born in Lancaster, on May 11, 1962, he was a son of Larry Collins, of Walnutport, and the late Bernice L. (Gampher) Miller. Phillip attended Northampton High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He was self-employed and worked in the construction industry for many years, specializing in drywall installation. Known to his grandchildren as Pop, he was a devoted and loving grandfather who cherished spending time with his family. Survivors: In addition to his father, Larry, he is survived by his children, Jacob Collins and his wife, Jennifer, of Bethlehem, and Amanda Schlegel, of Northampton; grandchildren, Cole, Kylie and Meghan, Ava, and Logan; brothers, Gary Collins and his wife, Sharon, of Mechanicsburg, and Curtis Collins, of Schnecksville; sisters, Debra Beck and her husband, Dennis, of Walnutport, and Tammy Delnero and her husband, Joe, of Coplay; former wife, Susan (Holencik) Sell, of Whitehall; nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kevin J. Schlegel. Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Phillip's life will be held on Tuesday evening, March 19, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Phillip to the , 3893 Alder Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary