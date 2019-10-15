Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
618 Fullerton Ave.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Philomena Marie Bloomfield


1930 - 2019
Philomena Bloomfield entered into the arms of Our Lord on Friday October 11, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on April 27, 1930, Philomena was the beloved wife of the late Edward W. and the daughter of Lucy (Maradeo) and Theodore John Fritz, Sr. Philomena graduated from St. Ann's High School in Lansford, Pa and was the secretary of her class. She worked as a seamstress for seventeen years before assuming her greatest role as an amazing wife and mother. Philomena's generosity, kindness, compassion for everyone she met, her quick wit and sense of humor were only out shined by her unconditional and steadfast love for her family and faith. She truly was an Angel in this world and will be missed forever by all hearts she touched. Philomena is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Cheryl Bloomfield and her husband Kurt Wilson, Edward John and his wife Kristen, Marilyn Gemmel and her husband Greg; brother Gabriel Fritz and his wife Dolores; sister-in-law Frances Fritz, and her extended family of her much loved nieces, nephews, cousins and fourteen Godchildren. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Francis Fritz, best pal Theodore "Juny" J. Fritz, Jr., infant sister Philomena and nephew John Fritz. Philomena was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave., Whitehall, PA 18052, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10:00 am. Her viewing will begin at 9:00 am in the Church Foyer. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019
