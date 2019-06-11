|
|
Philomena R. Story, wife of the late William B. Story Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill at the age of 93. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Marino) Julian. Philomena was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, member of the Holy Rosary Sodality. Philomena loved being a mom, but truly loved being a grand-mom and great-grand-mom, she loved music and dancing with the love of her life. SURVIVORS: Philomena will be lovingly remembered by her sons, William B. Story, Jr. and wife Cathleen of Macungie, Joseph M. Story and wife Lorraine of Bethlehem Township; daughter, Joanne M. Tott and husband, Larry of Bethlehem; Brother, Michael Julian and wife Susan of Pasadena, MD; Grandsons, Adam Tott and wife Karen of Abingdon, MD and Josh Story and wife Lisa of Bethlehem Township; Great Granddaughters, Sage Philomena Story and Mackenzie Kay Story; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Grace Mory. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 A.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem 18015. A Viewing will be held from 9:30A.M. to 10:30A.M. at Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Auxiliary, 724 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill 18015.
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019