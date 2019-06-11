Philomena R. Story, wife of the late William B. Story Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill at the age of 93. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Marino) Julian. Philomena was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, member of the Holy Rosary Sodality. Philomena loved being a mom, but truly loved being a grand-mom and great-grand-mom, she loved music and dancing with the love of her life. SURVIVORS: Philomena will be lovingly remembered by her sons, William B. Story, Jr. and wife Cathleen of Macungie, Joseph M. Story and wife Lorraine of Bethlehem Township; daughter, Joanne M. Tott and husband, Larry of Bethlehem; Brother, Michael Julian and wife Susan of Pasadena, MD; Grandsons, Adam Tott and wife Karen of Abingdon, MD and Josh Story and wife Lisa of Bethlehem Township; Great Granddaughters, Sage Philomena Story and Mackenzie Kay Story; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Grace Mory. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 A.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem 18015. A Viewing will be held from 9:30A.M. to 10:30A.M. at Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill 18015. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Auxiliary, 724 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill 18015. Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary