Phyllis Ann Frey McBride, 74, of Slatington, passed away February 4th with her family at her side. She is survived by her son, Norman Frey, Jr, and grandcats Cyrano and Roxanne; her daughter, January Sleiman (nee Frey), January's husband, Daniel Sleiman, and grandson Benjamin Sleiman; her daughter, Karen Edmunds (nee Frey), Karen's fiancé, Paul Boyer, and grandpets Ace, Pokey, Minnie, and Noah; her daughter Elizabeth Frey, Elizabeth's fiancé James Batdorf, grandchildren Gabriel Diaz, Avery Diaz, and Xander Diaz, and grandpets Snowball, Churro, Granite, and Huckleberry/Blueberry; as well as daughter Amanda Ellis (nee Frey), and grandcats Wheezy, Vinnie, and Smunch.
Phyllis was born in Sellersville, PA and was the proud daughter of Harry Weber and Violet Weber (nee Manz). Phyllis graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School and she received post graduate education. She worked tirelessly for many years to provide for her family and to help others. Phyllis was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, whom she accepted into her heart at a young age. She found comfort in the Church and enjoyed the company of other believers. Phyllis' life was one that was well-lived and her family is comforted in the knowledge that she has laid the burdens of this world down and that her soul is at rest with God.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 2 pm at Living Stone Fellowship; 6925 Flint Hill Road; New Tripoli, PA 18066; there will be a light repast following the service. There will be a calling period from 1:30-2 pm Saturday at the church. The family invites attendees to come prepared to share their fond memories of Phyllis. There will be a private interment by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Third Street Alliance for Women and Children; 41 N 3rd St, Easton, PA 18042; 610-258-6271; https://thirdstreetalliance.org/. Phyllis supported the Alliance whenever she could, and she believed in their mission to provide a safe and healthy space for women, children, and families to live, learn, and thrive.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020