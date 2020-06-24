Phyllis D. Miller, 90, formerly of Macungie, died June 20, 2020 in Lehigh Commons. She was the wife of the late Maurice H. Miller. Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Eva M. (Fatsinger) Knierim. Phyllis was a secretary for Waring Enterprises, Patterson-Kelly Company, and Air Products for many years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trexlertown Senior Citizens, AARP Macungie, Macungie VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Eastern Star, and Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Debra S. wife of Gary Lasso of Mertztown and Diane L. wife of Donald Miller of Varnville, SC; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings, Shirley, Eugene, Clair, and Elizabeth. Graveside services will be held on Thurs., June 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Paul's Cemetery, Trexlertown. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store