83 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday April 5, 2019. She was the devoted wife of William S. Mizgerd, Sr., her husband of 62 years at the time of his passing in 2016. They met while both working at the former McLellan Ford in Allentown. Phyllis was an Administrator for over 30 years at the Whitehall Township Public Library until retiring. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends, and creating beautiful ceramics. She was a great Mom and Mentor to daughter Michelle Strohl and husband Greg, along with sons James and Will; she was a cherished Grammy to Lindsey Kerekes and husband Derek, Andrew Bear and Lisa Dilliplane, Chris Bear, Daymian, Isaiah and BJ Mizgerd; loving Godmother to both Monica Rath and husband Dan, along with Tom Mizgerd and wife Carla; sisters Lois and husband Bill, along with Suzanne; brother Clifford; predeceased by brothers Donald, Martin and Jackie. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick at 11:00 am on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Her viewing will be from 10 to 10:45 am in the Church foyer. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Contributions: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148 The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.