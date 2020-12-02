Phyllis Grace Hart Vassallo, 84, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 26, 2020. Born on May 8, 1936 in Alpha, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Rose (Huszar) Hart. Phyllis was employed for 34 years at Lehigh Valley Hospital in the medical records department until retiring. Upon her retirement, she continued to provide care to others through her involvement with Home Instead. Phyllis showed qualities of empathy, compassion, kindness and love. Phyllis, Phil, Mama, Mom, Ma, Grammie - she had not only a contagious laugh, but an accompanying contagious smile. She loved to care for others, loved sports, loved Josh Early's jellies, Yocco's hot dogs, but especially she loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Phyllis is survived by her brother, Ronald, she was a mother to Maria, Lisa, Stephen and Mike, and a loving grandmother to Nicholas, Kevin, Daniel, Mary, Gianna, Sasha, Cecelia and Dainn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
399 Market St. Suite 250, Philadelphia, PA 19106