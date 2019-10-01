|
|
Phyllis J. Graeff, 73 of Whitehall, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Muhlenberg Hospital, Bethlehem. Born May 18, 1946 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Shappell) Kalbach. She and her husband, Thomas A. Graeff were married on September, 26, 1964. Phyllis was a sewing machine operator for the former Cross Country Clothes, Egypt for over twenty years before retiring. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and bowled with many leagues in the Lehigh Valley.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Karen L. wife of James Stettler of Orefield, sons, John J.and wife Rebecca Graeff of Kutztown, and Stephen W. and wife Leanh Graeff of Fogelsville, sister, Patricia Cheeseman of Kernhurst, PA and brother William and wife Debra Kalbach of Coplay, Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067.
interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019