Phyllis J. Hahn
Phyllis J. Hahn, 74 years, of Hamburg, formerly of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Dale Hahn for 32 years this past April. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Dauscher) Clauser.

She was a Registered Nurse at various places in the Lehigh Valley for many years. Phyllis was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield.

Survivors: husband, Dale, son, Charles Miller of Kempton, sister, Jackie Honey of Allentown, and 4 grandchildren.

Private Services. Arrangements were made by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Jordan Lutheran Food Bank, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
