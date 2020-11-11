1/
Phyllis J. Steltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. (Anderson) Steltz, 81, a resident of South Mountain Memory Care, Emmaus, PA, and formerly of Longswamp Township, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, where she was a patient for the past six months. She was the widow of Stanley W. Steltz, who died on October 28, 2018. Born in Souris, North Dakota, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Oscar and Edna (Boettcher) Anderson. Growing up in North Dakota, Phyllis was a graduate of Bottineau High School, and was member of Mouse River Church, Souris, Bottineau County, where she and Stanley were married on May 16, 1959. Phyllis worked as an Accountant by Keith Knitting Mills, Mertztown, and Campbell Soup. Most recently, she worked as a Receptionist at Canns – Bilco, Alburtis, a Cashier at Radcliffe's Great Value, Mertztown, and at Big John's Garden Bargain Land, Longswamp Township. Phyllis served as the Treasurer for Mertztown Rod and Gun Club for over 45 years, and for their Fish Pond for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, bird watching, collecting bells, gardening and flowers. An accomplished piano and accordion player, Phyllis, along with her late husband, Stanley, were members of The Long Valley Ramblers, a local country music group. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Connie L. Steltz, Mertztown, Cindy M. (Steltz), wife of Keith R. Rauenzahn, Alburtis, Scott W., husband of Tammi S. (Bryant) Steltz, Fleetwood; four grandchildren, Tasha L. (Steltz), wife of Jason Humphrey, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan F. Rauenzahn, Alburtis, Trevor S. Steltz and Levi C. Steltz, both of Fleetwood; two great-grandchildren, Viola Grace and June Lanai Humphrey; and a brother, Robert Anderson, Bottineau, ND. At Phyllis's request, there will be no services. The family requests contributions be made in Phyllis's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org/donate. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved