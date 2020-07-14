Phyllis "Doc Peny" M. Carlson, 73, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Lehigh Valley In-Patient Hospice, Allentown. Born in Saylorsburg, Monroe County, she was a daughter of the late George V. and Mary (Ceban) Buskirk. Phyllis honorably and faithfully served our country as a career member of the United States Navy, with service during Vietnam and Desert Storm. She was a field medic for most of her Naval service.
Peny was a graduate of Saint Petersburg Junior College, Saint Petersburg, Florida, where she received her training as a Registered Nurse. In 1979, she received a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from University of Southern Florida, Tampa.
Doc Peny was a member of Pennsylvania American Legion; Fullerton American Legion Post 367; Marine Corps League, Easton.
SURVIVORS: Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Erin D. (Carlson), wife of John P. Walsh, Highspire, Dauphin County; and Dawn L. (Carlson), wife of Joshua D. Derstine, Alburtis. Other survivors include three grandchildren: Daytona C. Walsh; Autumn M. Derstine, and Jake Lee Derstine. In addition to her parents, Peny was predeceased by a sister Nellie (Buskirk) Campbell; and two brothers: William Buskirk and Charles Burkirk.
SERVICES: Services and inurnment with Military Honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Doc Peny's Memory to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
