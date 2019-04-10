Phyllis S. Larmer, née Geesey, 93, of Allentown, passed away on April 7, 2019 in her home. She was married to the late John J. Larmer.Phyllis was an intelligent woman who valued education, loved history, and kept up with news and current affairs. Raised in York, PA, she attended the University of Michigan. She then moved to New York City, working for NBC Studios. While raising a family in Allentown, she devoted herself to teaching, earning a Master's degree in education from Temple University. She taught social studies and psychology for two decades at Emmaus High School, exposing many students to the humanities and inspiring a generation of youth to pursue their talents and interests.She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Lawrence Todd and Michael Larmer of Allentown, PA; daughters, Ellen Larmer and husband Dan Kainz of Emmaus, PA, and Titia Larmer, of Emmaus, PA; granddaughter, Lauren Dunton and husband Adam Pollock of Silver Spring, MD; and great-granddaughter Scarlett Pollock, also of Silver Spring, MD.Services will be private. Contributions may be made in her memory to any hospice organization, or to Post-Polio Health International. www.WeirFuneral.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary