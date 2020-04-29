Pierina DaRos Borsoi, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Pierina passed away in the hospital from respiratory failure due to Covid-19 infection she contracted in her place of residence. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Angelo DaRos and Linda (Ciarelli) DaRos. She was the loving wife of the late David P. Borsoi. They were married 60 years before his passing in 2012. Pierina graduated from Liberty High School and received a degree from Moravian College. She is survived by her daughters Chris Borsoi, Linda Elias, and her husband Jim Elias. Pierina was devoted to her family and family life. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed music. She loved to cook and was passionate about books and reading. She attended the monthly Southern Lehigh Library Book discussion meetings until 2018. Pierina is included in the Moravian College permanent art installation opening in 2019. The installation chronicles the education journey of the women that attended Moravian College from inception of Moravian College to present time. Initially, Pierina resided at Westminster Village Living Facility, where she was an active member of the Kazoo band which has played for the delight and enjoyment of many audiences. In September of 2018, she moved to the skilled nursing section of Westminster Village where she maintained her active involvement in the Kazoo band. Pierina will be buried in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Her family mourns her loss and we love and miss you, Mom. The burial will be private with a memorial service to take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.