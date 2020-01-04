|
Pierina Joan Volpe, 100, of Allentown, passed away Friday, January 3,2020. She was the wife of the late Michael V. Volpe. Born in Rocchetta, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Virgilio and Teresa (Lombardi) Cioci. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church Allentown. Pierina held several different clerical positions in Philadelphia. After moving to Allentown, she worked part time at Leh's Department Store. She enjoyed cooking, reading, shopping and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Christ; grandson Erik and his wife Sara; great-grandchildren, Evan, Shaun, and Coraline.
Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am Thursday January 9, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, 1046 W. Cedar St Allentown, PA. 18102. A calling period will begin at 9:00 am in the church. Arrangements Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020