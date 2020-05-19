Polly Penman McClure
Polly Penman McClure, of Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, PA, died, aged 95, with complications of Covid-19, on May 17th, 2020. Born and raised in Lebanon, PA, Polly was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Polly (Mumaw) Penman.

After graduating from Swarthmore College and with a Master's in Nursing from Yale University, where she met her husband Garrison H. McClure, Polly moved to the Lehigh Valley in 1948. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem since 1950, serving as an elder there and as a volunteer in numerous other charitable organizations throughout her life.

Polly was predeceased by her husband Garry and by her daughter Susan McClure. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Ann, Walter, and Jan McClure, and by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held at a future date, when it becomes a viable option.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
