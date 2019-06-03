|
|
Priscilla E. Alderfer, 91, of Emmaus, died June 1, 2019 in Mosser Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late James H. Alderfer. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Warren S. and Edna E. (Guth) Brahler. Priscilla worked as a telephone operator for the former Emaus Telephone Company, Hess's and Zollinger's Department Stores, retiring in 1975. She was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus. Priscilla is survived by a sister, Nina Snukis of Reading; stepdaughter, Marlene Herbein of Emmaus; nephews, Col. Thomas Snukis of Chesapeake, VA and David Snukis of Reading. A funeral service will be held on Thurs., June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019