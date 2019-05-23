|
Priscilla L. Huertas, 78, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on May 21, 2019.Priscilla will be dearly missed by her husband, Jenaro; children, Orlando J. Huertas (Celia) of Northampton; Evelyn Renner (Michael) of Northampton; Oscar P. Huertas (Dellise) of Bethlehem Twp.; and Jerry Huertas (Carmen) of Bethlehem as well as eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren with another to be born soon; as well as surviving brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019