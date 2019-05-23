Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Huertas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla L. Huertas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Priscilla L. Huertas Obituary
Priscilla L. Huertas, 78, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on May 21, 2019.Priscilla will be dearly missed by her husband, Jenaro; children, Orlando J. Huertas (Celia) of Northampton; Evelyn Renner (Michael) of Northampton; Oscar P. Huertas (Dellise) of Bethlehem Twp.; and Jerry Huertas (Carmen) of Bethlehem as well as eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren with another to be born soon; as well as surviving brothers and sisters. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now