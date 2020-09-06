Priscilla R. Jacobsen, 84, of Zionsville, passed away peacefully at home with her son and daughter at her bedside. Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Eliza (Bausman) Magotch. Priscilla knew from childhood that she wanted to be a nurse and was always furthering her education, earning degrees from Episcopal Hospital Nursing School, Cedar Crest College, and Lesley College. She was constantly challenging herself professionally. Working as a registered nurse, nurse manager, and clinical educator throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, she positively impacted her patients, colleagues, and students. Believing it is never too late to learn, Priscilla was an active member of both the Lehigh Valley Amateur Astronomical Society (LVAAS) and the Lehigh Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement (LVILR). Priscilla is survived by her son, Fred Jacobsen of Zionsville, partner of Laura Granett, her daughter, Priscilla Craig, wife of David Craig of Lake Tapps, WA, her sister, Christine, wife of Bob Rowe of Philadelphia, and her brother-in-law, Clair Strohl. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Strohl. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the LVAAS, c/o Scott Fowler, 97 Yeager Rd., Lenhartsville PA 19534, or the LVILR c/o Sylvia Hajewski, 909 Jefferson Ave., Allentown PA 18103. Due to the current health crisis a Celebration of Her Life will be announced at a later date.



