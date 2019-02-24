Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Priscilla W. Davis

Priscilla W. Davis Obituary
Priscilla W. Davis, 80, of Bethlehem passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in Holy Family Manor. Born in Delaware County, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Emily (McAdoo) Wyatt. Priscilla was a registered nurse who was employed at Lehigh Valley Hospital for most of her career, then later at Holy Family Manor and New Directions. She belonged to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and enjoyed genealogical research, sewing and knitting.Surviving are children, R. Neal, Jr. (Rosalie) of Allentown, Renee Stofanek (Patrick) of Kunkletown, Kevin of Bethlehem and Joseph (Carol) of Walnutport; and eight grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call Thursday from 6 p.m. until service time.Memorial donations: Allentown Rescue Mission or the . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019
