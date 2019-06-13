Home

Quentin Moyer
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Quentin W. Moyer, 88, of Walnutport, entered into eternal life in heaven on June 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Mae "Becky" (Schoenberger) Moyer, who passed away in February. They were married 64 years. Quentin's patient and compassionate care of Becky, as she suffered from dementia, spoke volumes to the depth of his character and love. He was the son of the late Paul and Elsie (Weitknecht) Moyer. Quentin attended Lehigh Township High School in Berlinsville. He started his own home improvement business, Q.W. Moyer Aluminum Products, in 1964. Quentin had a great memory which enabled him to share interesting and funny stories. Avid campers for five decades, Quentin and Becky traveled to over thirty states. They served as campground hosts at Tobyhanna State Park for seven years. Quentin was a die-hard Phillies, Eagles and racing fan. Quentin smiled often, took things in stride and placed others needs before his own. His wisdom and love for others was evident in his words and actions and will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Survivors: beloved daughter, Susan Seltzer and husband Gwyn; brother, Dale and wife Helen; nieces and nephews. Quentin was predeceased by brothers, Melvin, Paul, Harold and Merritt Moyer and sister Jeanette Wentzell. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9 – 11 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Pastor David Felker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Kreidersville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church (Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville) in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Quentin. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019
