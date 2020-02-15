|
Quinto L. Toigo, of Allentown, passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Allentown to the late Domenick and Cesira (Grisotto) Toigo and has been married to his loving wife Bernice (Rutz) for the past 52 years. Quinto graduated from Allentown High School and attended the University of Miami and Moravian College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Bonney Forge where he was a Mechanical Engineer for many years. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing and woodworking. Survivors: Wife Bernice, son Christopher Toigo, sister Esther Toigo Wallitsch and husband Richard. Brothers: Clarence and wife Mary Toigo, Eugene Toigo, Alexander and wife Adeline Toigo, and Sergio and wife Julie Toigo. Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown starting at 9:00AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020