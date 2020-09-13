R. Daniel Frederick, age 59, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 as the result of a bicycle-vehicular accident.
Born in Allentown, PA, Dan was the son of the late Franklin S. and Charlotte J. (Young) Frederick. Dan was a graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School Class of 1978, as well as Shippensburg State College Class of 1982, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting. For most of his career, Dan was a Financial Systems Analyst. Dan spent many years working in the Alico Division of AIG, then with Checkpoint Systems. Most recently, he was self-employed including working as a contractor at Waterlogic USA.
Dan was a founding member of the Timber Farms Civic and Maintenance Associations, where he served as the first treasurer. He also worked at the polls during elections for many years.
In earlier years, Dan enjoyed being a Cub Scout and Boy Scout. He loved to be outdoors and the adventure of traveling. Many family memories will be cherished from the annual camping vacations that he took with his three brothers and their families. Some of their favorite places included Maine, New Hampshire, the Adirondacks, and West Virginia. More recently, he enjoyed traveling abroad to Italy and England. Dan was looking forward to retiring, so he and his wife, Kathy, could travel the world.
Dan was a lifelong train enthusiast, who loved working on his model railroad layout. He was a member and secretary of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) Wilmington Chapter, as well as the Railroad Station Historical Society where he served on the Board of Directors. Dan enjoyed taking photos of train stations for historical documentation purposes. He loved planning trips and traveling, which centered around visits to train stations, antique stores, and annual railroad conventions. Dan was a history buff, who enjoyed reading books about the various wars and visiting historic battlefields. Although he wasn't a military veteran, Dan admired those who served their country and loved to hear their military service story.
In his leisure time, Dan was an avid cyclist who rode at least 40-50 miles every few days. He was a former member of the White Clay Bicycle Club and was an advocate for bike safety by lobbying for more bike lanes in Delaware. Dan was also an avid Penn State, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Dan will be remembered for his loyalty to his friends and family and his passion for his many hobbies. He was an extrovert, who loved to talk to anyone he met. Dan maintained an amazing work-life balance so that he could enjoy his work, his family, and his interests.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Kathy L. Dick-Frederick; his daughter, Alyson N. Frederick (Jonathan "JT" Fleming); his brothers, Steven F. Frederick (Gail), Thomas A. Frederick (Diane), Jeffrey W. Frederick; his sisters-in-law, Susan Williams (Rod) and Sonja Williams (Eric); his brother-in-law, W. John Dick; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Family and friends may visit from 5 to 7 PM on Tuesday, September 15 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A second visitation will be held from 1 to 2 PM on Wednesday, September 16 at the funeral home with a service to follow the visitation. Interment will be private. Funeral services will be conducted based on CDC guidelines for COVID-19, which includes face masks and social distancing. For those who wish to attend virtually, please refer to the Doherty Funeral Home website for Zoom information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bike Delaware through www.BikeDE.org
or to the Wilmington Chapter NRHS, c/o David Warner, 301 West Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802 or via their website at www.wilmingtonnrhs.com
