|
|
R. Eugene Litwhiler, 95, formerly of Orefield, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall where he had been residing. He was the husband of the late Leah A. (Plastow) Litwhiler. Born in Newlin, Columbia County, December 3, 1924, Eugene was the son of the late William Henry and Sarah Catherine (Reigle) Litwhiler. He owned and operated Litwhiler Plumbing & Heating in Bally and Orefield for 40 years before retiring in 1997. Eugene was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown and a former member of the Bally Lions Club.
Survivors: Daughter, Carol A. Lenhart and her husband, Dr. Jack A. Lenhart of Orefield; siblings, Irene E. Corby of Virginia, Charles W. Litwhiler of Benton; Lillian N. Miller of Whitehall; grandchildren,Chris,Todd, Ryan, Derrick and Tayler; great grandchildren, James, Nicholas and Miles; predeceased by a son, Donald E. Litwhiler and five siblings.
Service: A celebration of Eugene's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road, Allentown with the Rev. Eric S. Yeakel officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church parlor. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Innabah c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020