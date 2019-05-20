Home

R. Marcells Stombaugh

R. Marcells Stombaugh, 79 of Allentown died peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown, surrounded by her family. The wife of the late Harry L. Stombaugh, Jr., for 48 years until his death on January 1, 2006. Reta was born in Martindale, PA, on July 12, 1939 daughter of the late William and Pearl (Shaw) Thomas. Reta attended New Waters Church in Hellertown. Survivors: Daughter Jodie wife of Norm Howell of Richlandtown, son Alan Stombaugh husband of Catherine of Bath, sister Bonnie J. Wadsworth wife of Robert of Sharon Hill, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services: Funeral Service on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Viewing on Wednesday 6PM-8PM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Mark's Cemetery Allentown.Contributions: 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2019
