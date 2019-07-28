|
|
Rachael Smale, 87 years, of North Catasauqua, died Friday July 26th, 2019 at Phoebe Home in Allentown surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Smale. Born in North Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Millen) Tait.
Rachael was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua for many years. She was a big fan of "Francis" Frank Sinatra, NAASCAR's Kyle Busch and Ford Mustangs.
Rachael was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her children, daughters Mary Jane Geiger, Deborah Tullock and her husband Jim, Yvonne McDermott and her husband Joe; son Todd Smale and wife Deb; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law John T. Geiger, infant brother Samuel and brother Wilson Smith.
There will be a calling period from 7-9pm Thursday August 1st, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, 18032. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Keenan House, 18 S 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 or to the Phoebe Home – Activities, 1925 W. Turner St. Allentown, 18104. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019