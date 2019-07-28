Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Smale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael Smale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachael Smale Obituary
Rachael Smale, 87 years, of North Catasauqua, died Friday July 26th, 2019 at Phoebe Home in Allentown surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Smale. Born in North Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Millen) Tait.

Rachael was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua for many years. She was a big fan of "Francis" Frank Sinatra, NAASCAR's Kyle Busch and Ford Mustangs.

Rachael was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her children, daughters Mary Jane Geiger, Deborah Tullock and her husband Jim, Yvonne McDermott and her husband Joe; son Todd Smale and wife Deb; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law John T. Geiger, infant brother Samuel and brother Wilson Smith.

There will be a calling period from 7-9pm Thursday August 1st, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, 18032. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Keenan House, 18 S 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 or to the Phoebe Home – Activities, 1925 W. Turner St. Allentown, 18104. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now