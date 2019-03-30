Home

Rachel R. (Ernst) Skoutelas, 65, of Bethlehem, passed away March 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Nicholas Skoutelas. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Mamie (Crist) Ernst. Rachel had worked previously for Moravian College in their food court and helped her husband in Vallos Bakery for many years. She will be deeply missed.Survivors: siblings- Barbara Dederick (Charles), Loretta Ernst, Kenneth Ernst, Rosemary Washburn (Ronald), Roberta Bader (Willard), Rebecca Ernst, Teresa Roncolato, Joseph Ernst, David Ernst (Elizabeth), Brenda Lapeta and Amanda Rutkowski (Richard); 26 nieces and nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great niece. She was predeceased by siblings- Joan Miller and Margaret Ernst.A viewing will be held Thursday, April 4th 10-11AM with a Service to follow at 11AM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019
