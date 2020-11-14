Rachel R. Yeahl, 91, formerly of Allentown, died Nov. 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard G. Yeahl. Born in Germansville, she was the daughter of the late Floyd A. and Helen E. (Wagaman) Frey. Rachel worked as a cook for the Salisbury Twp. School District for 28 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, Emmaus. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and being a homemaker. Rachel is survived her son, David A. Yeahl and wife Chanin of Zionsville; brother, Wayne A. Frey of Germansville; sisters, Marie E. Feinour of Fogelsville and Ethel M. Lauenburg of Northampton; grandchildren, Jesse, Brittany Ann, Brittany Leanne, Bradley, and Perry; great granddaughter, Eloise. She was predeceased by a brother, Carson L. Frey and a sister, Ruth Kadioch. Funeral services will be held on Tue., Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the fuenral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store