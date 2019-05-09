Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachelle Kraynick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachelle Dianna Kraynick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachelle Dianna Kraynick Obituary
Rachelle Dianna "Shelly" Kraynick, 27, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of John J. and Dianna L. (Mooney) Kraynick. Shelly was a graduate of Parkland H.S. and LCCC. She was a child care worker. Shelly loved animals, was very artistic, creative and had her own Christmas Stocking business. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield.Survivors: Parents; Maternal Grandmother: Joanne Mooney of Egypt; Paternal Grandmother: Joanne Kraynick of Whitehall; Brothers: Ryan and his wife Kelly Kraynick and their children, Jack, William and Maggie, of Denver, CO, Christopher Kraynick and his children, Andrew and Madilyn of Pittsburgh; Sisters: Nicole Hammerly and her husband Chad and their children, Kaitlyn and Tyler of Breinigsville, Angela Moyer and her husband Nathaniel and their son, Gavin of Allentown.Services: Funeral Mass, 11 am Friday, St. Joseph the Worker, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield 18069. Call 8:30 – 10:00 am Friday in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now