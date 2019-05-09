|
Rachelle Dianna "Shelly" Kraynick, 27, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of John J. and Dianna L. (Mooney) Kraynick. Shelly was a graduate of Parkland H.S. and LCCC. She was a child care worker. Shelly loved animals, was very artistic, creative and had her own Christmas Stocking business. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield.Survivors: Parents; Maternal Grandmother: Joanne Mooney of Egypt; Paternal Grandmother: Joanne Kraynick of Whitehall; Brothers: Ryan and his wife Kelly Kraynick and their children, Jack, William and Maggie, of Denver, CO, Christopher Kraynick and his children, Andrew and Madilyn of Pittsburgh; Sisters: Nicole Hammerly and her husband Chad and their children, Kaitlyn and Tyler of Breinigsville, Angela Moyer and her husband Nathaniel and their son, Gavin of Allentown.Services: Funeral Mass, 11 am Friday, St. Joseph the Worker, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield 18069. Call 8:30 – 10:00 am Friday in Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on May 9, 2019