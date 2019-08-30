Morning Call Obituaries
Rae Rea Dorney, 75, died August 28, 2019 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Twp. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Allen A. and Marion (Dreisbach) Dorney.

Survivors: Sisters: Patricia wife of Donald Strohl of Cetronia and Eleanor L. wife of Daniel McAfee of Breinigsville, Nieces: Jennifer wife of Brett Thompson of Wescosville and Kim Clark of Allentown and a Great-Nephew: Jared Thompson.

Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. see additional information at www.jsburkholder.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Cedarbrook Nursing Home Auxiliary Fund, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road Allentown, PA 18104 or to Ascend Hospice 526 Delaware Ave. Palmerton, PA 18071
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019
