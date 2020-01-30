|
|
Rafael "Rafy" Garcia, 51, of Allentown, died on January 27, 2020. He was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico; son of Carmen M. Figueroa and Raul Garcia.
Rafael will be lovingly remembered as a Steelers and Mets fan who loved to fish on the Lehigh canal towpath in Bethlehem. He enjoyed working on cars and listening to music; especially freestyle. Rafael worked hard as a forklift driver for many years with BMS Logistics.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Carmen; son, Raphael Garcia, Jr.; granddaughter, Genesis Garcia; sisters, Juanita Martinez and Elizabeth Martinez; brother, Victor Rivera; as well as his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Rafael was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carmen Vazquez.
A visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Raphael Garcia, Jr. for education expenses of Rafael's granddaughter, Genesis. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020