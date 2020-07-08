Rahmeh Suleiman, aged 90, died peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Rahmeh was born on July 5, 1930 in Syria, the daughter of Ghattas and Namnume Shadid.
Rahmeh lived her life in service to God and devotion to the church especially the sunday school children. She was a selfless devoted and loving mother who taught and showed her children and grandchildren how fiercely she loved Jesus and how to praise him and thank him regardless of any circumstance. She was a relentless prayer warrior who never gave up praying and was blessed to see many of her prayers answered. In 1958, Rahmeh married the love of her life, Rev. Jalil Suleiman and was blessed with four children: Margo, John, Dan, and Philip; eleven grandchildren: Kristin, Luke, Andrew, Joseph, Janine, Joy, Danny, Asher, Joshua, Ethan, and Nathan; and four great grandchildren: Makenna, Hunter, Isabelle, and Katriel. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.weberfuneralhomes.com