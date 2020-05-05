Ralph A. Cressman, 99, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Gloria D. (Richards) Cressman, who died in 2014.



Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late James and Stella (Hetrich) Cressman. Ralph was a 1938 graduate of Allentown High School and attended West Virginia University. He served his country honorably in the Army Air Forces during World War II. Ralph was a draftsman all his life, starting at FW Armitage and later became a founding partner of Engineering Associates, Inc.



Ralph was of the Lutheran faith. He was a life member of the Fairview Fire Company and served on the board of Lehigh Fish & Game. Ralph loved hunting, fishing and was a senior state champion in Trapshooting. He had a kind word for everyone and could always tell a good story.



Survivors: Sons, Gary S. Cressman and his wife Linda of Allentown, John A. Cressman of Salisbury Twp. and Roger A. Cressman of Whitehall; 3 grandchildren, Justin and his wife Kristy, Jim Copek and Scott Cressman; 2 great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Jakob. Ralph was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store