Ralph Carroll Frederick, Jr., 90, of Orefield, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Betty Jane (Wasser) Frederick, who he met in 1951 and with whom he shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. His family takes comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with the "Love of His Life". Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Ralph C. Sr. and Helen (Bertolet) Frederick. In 1947, he graduated from Spring City HS, where he was president of his class and played football, baseball and played in the band. After graduating from Lafayette College in 1951, he joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War as a LTJG. For 30 years, he was a history teacher at Parkland High School, retiring in 1993. While teaching, he was an asst. baseball coach, was class advisor, student council advisor, and served as financial advisor for school musicals. He enjoyed being a member of Schnecksville Seniors. Although, what Ralph enjoyed most was being with his family and his dog Cherie, all who loved and will miss him dearly.



Survivors: sons Ralph III "Randy" and his companion Barbara of Allentown, Jeffrey E. and his wife Patricia of Orefield; daughter Janine F., wife of Michael Keppel of Coplay; 6 grandsons Adam, Christopher, Nicholas, Craig, Benjamin and David; 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister Jean Wherley.



Private services: Monday, May 4. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.



Contributions can be made to the L. C. Humane Society.



