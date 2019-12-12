Home

Ralph F. Bonsell


1939 - 2019
Ralph F. Bonsell Obituary
Ralph F. Bonsell, 80 years, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Allentown, died suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1939 to Ralph F. and Anna Jean (Wagner) Bonsell in Tyrone, PA. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He recently celebrated 45 years of marriage to Joan (Knotek) Bonsell. Ralph was employed by the city of Allentown, first as a mechanic in the city garage and then with the parks and maintenance departments.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, James (Barbara) Bonsell of Goleta, CA; Richard (Kathy) Bonsell of Allentown, PA; daughters, Tara (John) Bonsell of Huffs Church, PA; Ardra (Jeff) Klaehn of Spencer, OH; Michelle (Keith) Daniels of Mount Dora, FL; grandchildren, Christina, Katherine, Kelsey, Nicholas, Megan, Giles, Courtney, Ashley, Joshua. Ralph was predeceased by daughter Annette Hartman.

A memorial service was held in Ocala, FL.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019
