Ralph G. Smith

Ralph G. Smith Obituary
Ralph G. Smith, 92, recently of Nazareth, formerly of Galax, VA, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at ManorCare in Allentown.

He was the husband of Mildred, now of Westford, Massachusetts and they were married for 70 years as of last September.

Ralph was born in Portsmouth, VA and served in the US Army until 1946. He retired at age 72 after a long career in apartment building management and rehabilitation. His employment enabled him to work in various states across the country.

Survivors: Wife Mildred; daughter Paula and her husband Robert; daughter Donna and her fiancé Louis; son Ralph and his wife Catherine; son Steven; daughter Virginia and her husband Lucas; grandchildren Kristin, Allison, Stephen and Richard; many friends and neighbors "on the mountain" in Galax, VA.

At request of family, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the www.woundedwarrior.org or Cancer Research Institute https://www.cancerresearch.org

Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
