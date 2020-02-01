Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
RALPH COOK
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
RALPH H. COOK


1944 - 2020
RALPH H. COOK Obituary
Ralph H. Cook, 75, of Bethlehem Twp. died Friday, January 31, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of Geraldine P. (Stevenson) Cook. Ralph was born in Chester on April 8, 1944 to the late Robert E. and Margaret M. (Wyant) Cook. He was a welder for 50 years at Sun Shipbuilding - Chester, Airco, Metal Welding & Supply, Bethlehem Steel, Blue Valley and retired from Airgas. Ralph is a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown and past chairman of the American Welding Society Local Chapter.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 57 years; children: William D.W. (Carol L.) of Bethlehem, Georganna G. (Keith A.) Lutes of Orlando, FL; brother: Robert E. (Barbara G.) of DE; grandchildren: Kyle W., Kory A. Lutes, Jordan E. Semmel, Craig T. Cook; great grandchildren: Konnor and Scarlett C. Predeceased by brothers: Carl E. and Ronald L.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Church, 645 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
