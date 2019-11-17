|
|
Ralph H. Werley, 90 years, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Evelyn M. (Diehl) Werley. Born in Orefield, he was the son of the late Monroe P. Werley and Edna M. Werley Snyder.
He worked in maintenance for Mack Trucks for 22 years and prior to that was a carpenter around the Lehigh Valley. Ralph was a member of Morgenland Church in Orefield where he served on the Lutheran Congregation Church Council for many years and as Treasurer for 20 years. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Survivors: Wife, Evelyn, son, David R. Werley and wife Vicki and daughter, Donna Gregory and husband Randy all of Allentown, sister, Clara Geiger of Orefield, stepbrother, Walter Snyder of Germansville, grandchildren, Ryan Gregory and wife Heidi and Nathan Gregory, nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 19 at Morgenland Church, 3120 Weidasville Rd., Orefield with the Rev. Sally Zelker officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Interment Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Morgenland Union Cemetery Assoc., c/o Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019