Col. Ralph D. Haaf, USAF (RET), 97 years, passed away in his home on Sunday August 11, 2019. As a child he spent his summer with his family in Haafsville and would see planes. He dreamt about being a pilot. Haaf entered the Army Air Corps in 1942 and was commissioned in 1944. He piloted B17's during WWII, C54's during the Korean War, and was aircraft commander of C135's at McGuire Air Force Base. He piloted many dignitaries such as Robert S. McNamara, the former Secretary of Defense. He was the first squadron commander of the C5 in Altus, OK and retired from the Air Force after 30 years of military service.
Haaf, a graduate of Allen High School, attended Muhlenberg College and Penn State University. After retiring, he joined the Weisenberg Township Planning Commission for 17 years. Ralph enjoyed his second passion of farming at the family homestead, Iron Run Farms in Haafsville.
Ralph was the son of the late George D. and Elsa (Yunkert) Haaf. He was predeceased by sisters, Marie and Marjorie, and a brother Homer.
Survivors: Daughters, Valerie Wessner, Jane Gilbert, Barbara Stauffer; sons, David Haaf and George Haaf with whom he resided, grandchildren, Ralph D. Haaf, II and wife Samantha, David W. Haaf, and Jonathan D. Haaf, great grandchildren, George, Emory, and Penelope Haaf.
Services: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Ziegels Union Cemetery in Breinigsville with full military honors. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Topton American Legion, c/o Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
