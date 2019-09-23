|
Ralph J. Pieroni, 83, of Schnecksville, died peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Mirella M. (Corrocher) Pieroni. Born in Brooklyn, NY, June 30, 1936, Ralph was the son of the late Adolfo and Maria Giorgia (Massagli) Pieroni. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during a peacetime era. Ralph was a regional manager for Crawford & Co. where he was employed for 33 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, the Upper Lehigh Lions Club, Schnecksville and the Dream Mile Club, Blakeslee.
Survivors: Children, Laura A. Pieroni-Flores and her husband, Julio of Bethlehem, Lisa G. Barlok and her husband, Thomas of Orefield, Michael D. Pieroni and his wife, Michele of Blue Bell, Renee Y. Junker of Quakertown, Annette M. Van Dien and her husband, James of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Aaron, Alyson, Logan, Mariella, Adam, Lauren, Alessio, Sarah, Olivia, Ryan and Francesca.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Wednesday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Entombment with military honors will follow the Mass at Grandview Cemetery, Chapel of Eternity, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund and/or the Upper Lehigh Lions Club, Fund of H.O.P.E. both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 23, 2019