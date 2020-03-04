|
|
Ralph J.W. Derhammer, 94, of Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, March 01, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill. Born in Lehigh Township, he was a son of the late Clyde J. and Esther I. (Althouse) Derhammer. A lifelong farmer in Moore Township, Ralph was also employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he worked in the B.O.F. for more than 30 years before retiring in 1988. During retirement flea marketing became his passion, and known to many, Ralph naturally made many friends throughout the years of attending auctions and sales. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of Point Phillips and Petersville Rod & Gun Clubs. Ralph also enjoyed playing card games with his family and always looked forward to trips to the casino. He was a founding member of the Klecknersville Rangers Volunteer Fire Co., and a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Survivors: Ralph will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his two daughters, Charlene Mast, with whom he resided, and Linda Whitehouse and her husband, Richard, of Elgin, South Carolina; three sons, Wayne Derhammer and his wife, Sue, of Danielsville, Keith Derhammer and his wife, Theresa, of Lehighton, and Terry Derhammer and his wife, Debra, of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gordon Derhammer and his wife, Peggy, and Lester Derhammer and his wife, Ellen, both of Klecknersville, and Allen Derhammer, of Danielsville; a sister, Lorraine Grider and her husband, Robert, of Moore Township; his former wife, Miriam (Miltenberger) Burbes, of Moore Township; along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Ralph was predeceased by two brothers, Carl and Leon Derhammer, and three sisters, Grace Eckert, Gladys Heckman, and Gloria Swope. Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 09, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020